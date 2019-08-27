Broxton was hit with a two-game suspension and a fine Tuesday after throwing his equipment and hitting an umpire Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Broxton is appealing the suspension and will be eligible to continue playing in the meantime.

The incident may have been an accident on Broxton's part, but he'll likely wind up being punished regardless. If and when he does serve his suspension, he won't be a major loss for the Mariners, as he owns a 173/.241/.286 slash line on the season.