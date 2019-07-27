Broxton was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Saturday.

He was designated for assignment by the Orioles earlier in the week, and while it seemed like he might be a decent fit on a contender, given his elite center-field defense and potential as a pinch runner, it is the rebuilding Mariners who wanted to add him to the mix. Mallex Smith has been starting in center field for Seattle, but Broxton is a vastly superior defender, so perhaps he will get some starts in center with Smith shifting to left field. Broxton hit .184 with a 43 percent strikeout rate, four home runs and eight steals in 165 plate appearances split between the Mets and the Orioles.

