Broxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Broxton will cede center-field duties to Mallex Smith after taking the last four starts at the position and recording three hits while striking out seven times in 16 at-bats. The 29-year-old looks like he could maintain an everyday role for Seattle for the time being, though he could be a prime candidate to lose work if Dee Gordon (quadriceps) returns from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week.