Broxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Broxton made noise out of the bottom of the order, slugging his fifth home run of the campaign in the eighth inning with Aaron Nola aboard. The recent arrival has gotten his Mariners tenure off to a strong start, going 3-for-9 with a stolen base and Wednesday's two RBI over his first two games.