Broxton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Broxton made plenty of noise near the bottom of the order, slugging his second homer since arriving in Seattle shortly before the trade deadline. The outfielder is still struggling overall -- he's only 6-for-36 during his Mariners tenure -- so his defense continues to largely serve as his calling card.