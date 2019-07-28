Mariners' Keon Broxton: Set to join team Tuesday
Broxton, who was claimed off waivers from the Orioles on Saturday, won't join the team until the Mariners open their series in Texas on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Due to the timing of the transaction, Broxton wasn't able to catch a flight in time to join the Mariners in Seattle for the final game of their homestand Sunday versus the Tigers. As a result, the Mariners will likely wait a couple of days before making a 25-man roster move to facilitate Broxton's addition.
