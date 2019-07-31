Broxton went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Broxton started in center field and hit ninth in his Mariners debut. The defensive-minded outfielder may see a fair share of playing time while Mitch Haniger (groin) remains sidelined, an absence that allows both Broxton and Mallex Smith to remain in the lineup simultaneously. However, center field may evolve into a platoon between the two once Haniger is back in the fold.