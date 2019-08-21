Broxton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Broxton takes a seat after four consecutive turns in center field, during which he went 1-for-10 with three walks and six strikeouts. The Mariners should have regular room in the lineup for Broxton versus left-handed pitching, but Mallex Smith and rookies Jake Fraley and Tim Lopes look to be ahead of him in the outfield pecking order when Seattle opposes right-handed starting pitchers.