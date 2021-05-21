Middleton (biceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
He missed almost three weeks with a strained biceps. Relievers Anthony Misiewicz and Drew Steckenrider each landed on the injured list in the same flurry of moves. Middleton should pitch in mid-to-high leverage spots.
