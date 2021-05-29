Middleton secured his third hold in a win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning while also recording a strikeout.

Middleton got the first two outs of the eighth inning on 19 pitches before giving way to Erik Swanson. The scoreless effort was the fourth consecutive for the reliever, who's also recorded his third save and lowered his ERA from 3.86 to 2.93 over that span.