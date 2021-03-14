Middleton is still ticketed for high-leverage opportunities during the 2021 season despite struggling thus far in Cactus League play,Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The big right-hander has allowed a total of seven earned runs on seven hits, including four home runs, and one walk over three innings across his first three spring appearances, so the landing in Seattle has been rough to say the least. However, Kramer notes that Middleton, along with presumptive primary closer Rafael Montero and veteran Kendall Graveman, are the three players the Mariners have earmarked for the "highest-leverage innings." Middleton's difficult exhibition slate thus far is somewhat reminiscent of his 2020 with the Angels (5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP), but prior to last season, the 27-year-old generated a 6-1 mark, 3.23 ERA, nine saves (12 chances) and 12 holds across 91 appearances during the 2017-19 seasons.