Middleton owns a 1.93 ERA across the 4.2 innings covering his four appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on June 24.

Middleton has been able to carry over the momentum he generated during his latest stint with the Rainiers, posting a trio of scoreless efforts since his return to the big-league club. The right-hander has made some fantasy impact this season with four saves and three holds, but his 16:11 K:BB across 23 innings does have ample room for improvement.