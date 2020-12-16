Middleton signed a major-league contract with the Mariners on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Middleton made 13 relief appearances for the Angels in 2020, posting a 5.25 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12 innings. He spent the end of the season at the team's alternate training site after being optioned in late August, and he was later non-tendered by the club. While the right-hander hasn't seen excessive major-league work over the past several seasons, he should have a role for the Mariners in 2021.
