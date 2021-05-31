Middleton worked a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Rangers on Sunday.
Middleton needed just five pitches to retire the Rangers in order and pick up his fourth save of the season Sunday. He's allowed just one run over his last 13.1 innings, lowering his season ERA to 2.76. The 27-year-old also has three holds and has yet to blow a save chance.
More News
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Gets third hold•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Earns save Monday•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Activated Friday•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Throwing live BP on Monday•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Placed on injured list•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Working on scoreless streak•