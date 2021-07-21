Middleton will start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Middleton will make the first start of his major-league career while serving as the opener in the series finale at Colorado. The right-hander has given up one run over 5.2 frames since returning from the injured list in late June. Chris Flexen is likely to work as the primary pitcher Wednesday.
