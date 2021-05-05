Middleton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right biceps strain Wednesday.
Middleton exited Tuesday's game against the Orioles after he faced just one batter in the ninth inning, and he's apparently dealing with an injury that will force him to miss time. Right-hander Wyatt Mills was recalled by Seattle to take Middleton's place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Working on scoreless streak•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Records second save•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Secures first save•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Sticks despite rough spring•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: High-leverage role planned•
-
Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Lands major-league deal•