Middleton picked up the save in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He gave up a hit with no walks and no strikeouts in his lone mining of work.

Middleton pitched the seventh inning in Game 2 and while he only tossed 10 of his 17 pitches for strikes, that was enough to get the job done. The 27-year-old right-hander, who allowed a single to Rio Ruiz but recorded the three outs with two groundouts and a flyout to right, has not allowed runs in three of his four appearances this season while going 2-for-2 in save opportunities, so he might be in line for late-inning duties going forward even though Rafael Montero and Kendall Graveman are ahead of him in the pecking order.