Middleton fired a scoreless fifth inning during a loss to the White Sox on Sunday, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.

The big right-hander was just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, and Sunday marked his first majors appearance since June 9. Middleton struggled through his last two appearances before his demotion, but he was solid over three outings with the Rainiers (4 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 7:2 K:BB).