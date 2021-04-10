Middleton didn't allow a baserunner and had zero strikeouts during a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Saturday at Minnesota.

The 27-year-old was called upon for the save with Seattle winning 4-3 after closer Rafael Montero and setup man Kendall Graveman were utilized in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Middleton made quick work of the Twins and needed only eight pitches to retire the side. Middleton should continue to see high-leverage work, but save opportunities likely will be fleeting while Montero remains effective and healthy.