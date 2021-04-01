Middleton garnered an Opening Day bullpen spot despite a difficult spring during which he pitched to a 10.13 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across eight appearances.

The 27-year-old undoubtedly helped his cause by posting a trio of scoreless, one-inning efforts to close out spring. Middleton did allow five home runs during the Cactus League slate, but three of those came in a forgettable appearance versus the Rangers during which he allowed five earned runs. Middleton will likely get some higher-leverage opportunities occasionally, but Rafael Montero is presently entrenched as the full-time closer and Kendall Graveman is he likely next man up if the former falters in the role.