Middleton (biceps) will throw live batting practice Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The 27-year-old landed on the shelf with a strained right biceps May 5, and he's in the final stages of his rehab work. Middleton could be activated this week if all goes well during Monday's session.
