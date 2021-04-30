Middleton has fired 5.2 scoreless innings during which he's allowed only one hit while posting a 5:2 K:BB across his last six appearances.
The big right-hander also secured his first hold of the season in his most recent appearance, which consisted of a scoreless two-thirds of an inning versus the Astros on Wednesday. Middleton brings some solid high-leverage experience and a mid-90s fastball to the table, and he's primarily been deployed as a seventh- and eighth-inning asset thus far by manager Scott Servais.
