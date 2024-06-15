Snead cleared waivers and was outright optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Snead was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday, but he'll now report to Triple-A after going unclaimed on waivers. The left-hander has appeared in 12 contests with Tacoma this season, producing a 2.92 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 12.1 innings.
