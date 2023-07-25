Wong hit a two-run homer as a pinch hitter in Monday's extra-inning loss to Minnesota.

Wong didn't start the contest, but he provided the biggest highlight of the contest for Seattle, slugging a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the team a one-run lead. The dramatic blast went for naught, however, as the Twins tied the game in the bottom of the frame and won it in the 10th. The big blast was a rare positive moment for Wong amidst a disappointing season during which he's slashed a meager .162/.244/.229 with just two homers and 18 RBI over 201 plate appearances.