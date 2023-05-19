Mariners manager Scott Servais on Wednesday didn't dismiss the possibility of Jose Caballero seeing more playing time than Wong at second base moving forward, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Caballero -- who is hitting .289/.365/.356 -- has been on the short side of a platoon with Wong but on Wednesday got the start against right-hander Brayan Bello. Wong is batting just .177/.259/.231 on the season and has struggled at times defensively, as well. "We'll see," Servais said. "You're trying to put guys out there that are going well. Certainly, Kolten has got a long track record of being a really productive player in this league. But you know as I've often said, 'It's a do-good league.' It is a results-driven league and it's the big leagues. It's kind of the way it is. So again, we'll see what Cabby brings tonight and we'll go from there."