Wong is hitting eighth and playing second base Sunday against the Guardians.
Wong began the year hitting second against righties behind Julio Rodriguez, but he's picked up just one hit in 23 at-bats while compiling a slash of .043/.214/.043 over seven contests. It's still very early in the season, but Wong could be in danger of losing playing time if the struggles continue when Dylan Moore (oblique) returns from the injured list. Wong already isn't starting against left-handers to begin the campaign.