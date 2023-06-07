Wong will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Though he's slashing just .079/.186/.105 over the past month, Wong will pick up a third consecutive start at second base. Meanwhile, rookie Jose Caballero is on the bench for the second straight contest while he endures a slump of his own. Caballero appeared to have supplanted Wong as the Mariners' primary second baseman earlier in the season, but with both now struggling to produce at the dish, manager Scott Servais may prefer to have the veteran and two-time Gold Glove Award winner at the keystone.