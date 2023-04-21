site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wong isn't in the Mariners' lineup Friday against the Cardinals.
Wong will take a seat Friday with the left-handed Steven Matz set to start the game for St. Louis. In his place, Jose Caballero will take over at second base and bat eighth.
