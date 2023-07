Wong went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double, two walks and a run in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Wong put together what was arguably his best offensive performance of the season, partnering with No. 8 hitter Mike Ford to wreak plenty of havoc out of the bottom of the order. The veteran second baseman continues to see semi-regular playing time, but even with Friday's stellar night, he's still carrying an abysmal .166/.253/.217 slash line across 178 plate appearances.