Wong went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Guardians on Friday.

Wong and Julio Rodriguez kick-started the night for the Mariners in the opening frame, with the former's single bringing home the latter to give Seattle the early 1-0 lead. Wong also got on base via a walk in his next plate appearance and crossed the plate courtesy of Cal Raleigh's two-run double, making it a reasonably productive night following an 0-for-3 showing on Opening Day that included a hit-by-pitch and a run. The veteran second baseman should once again profile as a high-contact, frequent on-base presence with decent pop in 2023.