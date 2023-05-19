Wong is not in the Mariners' starting lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It marks two games in a row that Wong has been on the bench in favor of Jose Caballero against a right-hander, as it looks like the former is seeing his long-side platoon role slip away. Wong is batting just .177/.259/.231 on the season and hasn't been sharp defensively, either.