site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-kolten-wong-on-bench-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Kolten Wong: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wong is absent from the Mariners' lineup Monday against the Angels.
He's off to a 1-for-13 start at the Angels have lefty Reid Detmers on the mound, so it makes sense to give Wong a breather in this one. Sam Haggerty will handle second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read