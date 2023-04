Wong entered Monday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the game at second base, going 2-for-2.

Wong was able to contribute his first multi-effort of the season Monday, a rare positive development in what's been an otherwise rough start to the veteran's Mariners tenure. Wong is still carrying a .138/.257/.138 slash line through 35 plate appearances even after Monday's production, but he's been partly hamstrung by an atypically low .167 BABIP.