Wong went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run single in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Highlights at the plate have been relatively rare for the veteran infielder thus far this season, but Thursday's two-run knock in the fourth inning was certainly one. The single snapped a 3-3 tie and would actually close out the scoring on the afternoon for either squad while pushing Wong's average over his last six games to a blistering .429 (9-for-21).