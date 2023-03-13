Wong went into Monday's Cactus League matchup against the Angels hitting .185 (5-for-27) with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs across 10 spring training games.

The veteran trade acquisition has struck out an acceptable six times over 28 plate appearances, so it's possible he's also been on the wrong side of luck on at least a handful of occasions when putting the ball in play. Wong slugged a career-best 15 homers for the Brewers in 2021 while also posting his highest strikeout rate (17.7 percent) since his rookie 2013 campaign, but he still remains a highly reliable contact hitter with some solid pop that's proven capable of 40-plus extra-base hits on multiple occasions throughout his long career.