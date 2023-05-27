Wong went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

The veteran infielder worked out of the bottom of the order, teeing up Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford for RBI opportunities in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. Wong's start was only his fourth since May 15 and once again came as a result of an off day for the productive Jose Caballero, who's occasionally been given a seat against right-handed pitching. Wong's modestly successful offensive night aside, he's still slashing an abysmal .167/.259/.196 across 116 plate appearances.