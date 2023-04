Wong went 3-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

The veteran infielder has been mired in a season-long funk at the plate prior to Sunday, when he posted his most productive effort of the campaign. Wong had only one other multi-hit effort on his 2023 resume prior to three-knock afternoon, although he's also been partly victimized by an atypically low .182 BABIP and a big increase in flyball rate to a career-high 45.5 percent.