Wong was traded to the Mariners in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Wong will almost certainly serve as Seattle's everyday second-baseman in 2023 after Adam Frazier became a free agent this offseason. Wong slashed .251/.339/.430 last season while playing his home games in hitter-friendly American Family Field. Seattle's Safeco Field has a reputation for favoring pitchers, so it's possible his output in 2023 will decline as a result.