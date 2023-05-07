Wong (wrist) underwent X-rays that came back negative Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Wong was forced to exit Saturday's win over the Astros in the fifth inning after he landed on his left wrist awkwardly diving for a ground ball, but the postgame imaging is a good sign moving forward. Manager Scott Servais said after the contest that Wong is considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale with Houston. Jose Caballero replaced him in Saturday's contest and could draw a start at second base Sunday.
