Negron was dealt to Seattle by the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Negron has only played in 16 games at the major-league level over the past two years, but he will provide some additional infield depth for the Mariners as the club looks to make the postseason for the first time since 2001. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma upon arrival, though he's not on the club's 40-man roster. Even if he joins the active roster at some point in September, don't expect him to hold much fantasy value.