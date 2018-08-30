Mariners' Kris Negron: Acquired by Mariners
Negron was dealt to Seattle by the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Negron has only played in 16 games at the major-league level over the past two years, but he will provide some additional infield depth for the Mariners as the club looks to make the postseason for the first time since 2001. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma upon arrival, though he's not on the club's 40-man roster. Even if he joins the active roster at some point in September, don't expect him to hold much fantasy value.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Dropped from 40-man•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Recalled by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Cut by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Goes hitless in rare start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...