Negron is out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers, qwer reports.

Negron has started six out of 10 games since a promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on July 16. Over that stretch the utility man is 5-for-21 with two runs scored and eight strikeouts. If the Mariners remain cautious with Domingo Santana (elbow) and continue using him in a DH role, Negron could continue seeing action at both corner-outfield positions.