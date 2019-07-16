Negron's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Negron will receive a promotion after slashing .310/.396/.503 with 12 homers and 61 RBI over 82 games this season with the Rainiers. He figures to serve as a utility player while with the big-league club, having played a variety of positions in both the infield and outfield this year in the minors.

