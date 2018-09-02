Negron had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Negron was acquired by the Mariners from the Diamondbacks on Thursday and the team was apparently just waiting for rosters to expand before promoting him. The 32-year-old has played only 16 major-league games over the past two seasons and will provide infield depth for his new team.

More News
Our Latest Stories