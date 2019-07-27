Negron went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Negron got aboard with a single in the seventh inning and then stole second base for his first swiped bag of the season. The utility man is hitting .238/.273/.238 in his first eight games with the Mariners this season since a call-up from Triple-A Tacoma on July 16.

