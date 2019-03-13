Negron cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Negron seemed to have a shot at a bench role, at least for the first month of the season while Kyle Seager recovers from hand surgery. Dylan Moore appears to have beaten him out for the job, however, so Negron will wait at the Triple-A level until another injury opens up a roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories