Negron went 3-for-4 with a home run, stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Angels.

Negron drew the start at third base with a southpaw on the mound and took advantage by contributing across the board. Saturday's game marked his first start with the Mariners since being acquired at the waiver deadline, leaving the 32-year-old with little relevance in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories