Lewis (knee) is 2-for-8 with a run scored in two games with High-A Modesto.

Lewis is back in action with the Nuts after missing the first month of the season while recovering from an offseason knee scope. While the 22-year-old prospect certainly carries an enticing set of physical tools when healthy, injuries have cut into his developmental time. Now that he's healthy, he'll look to restore his prospect stock by producing over the course of a full season.