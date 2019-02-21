Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Backs off swinging as precaution
X-rays on Lewis' injured finger came back negative, but he won't swing a bat for a few days as an extra precaution, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The outfield prospect dislocated his pinky finger sliding into second base Wednesday, but there's little concern about the injury moving forward. The Mariners are simply being extra careful with Lewis given his injury history, so he figures to be full-go once he's allowed to swing again.
