Lewis (finger) will start in right field and bat seventh Monday against the Reds in his Cactus League debut, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Lewis jammed his finger in a base-running drill in the first week of camp, resulting in the Mariners holding him out for the initial three games of the exhibition slate. Aside from a brief shutdown from swinging, Lewis wasn't withheld from most other baseball activities and shouldn't be too far behind the rest of the Seattle position players heading into 2019. The 2016 first-round pick could be booked for a return trip to Double-A Arkansas to begin the upcoming campaign after struggling in his first exposure to the Texas League last season with a .220/.309/.371 batting line in 152 plate appearances.