Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Contact issues at Double-A
Lewis, who went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk and two runs in Double-A Arkansas' win over Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, is slashing .225/.327/.341 across 202 plate appearances this season.
The 23-year-old outfielder's line includes 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, three home runs), 27 RBI and a career-high 12.9 percent walk rate, but his current 27.7 percent strikeout rate is also the second-highest figure of his pro career. The fact that this isn't Lewis' first exposure to Double-A arms puts more of a concerning spin on those whiffs, especially considering Lewis' 75.8 percent contact rate during his 37-game stint in 2018 was over eight percent better than his current 67.6 percent figure.
